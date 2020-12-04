ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Workers from the CDC are coming to Missouri at the invitation of Governor Parson’s administration.
News 4 is told studies are being done at schools around the country, but it hasn't been made public yet which districts in Missouri will be studied.
One of the physicians taking part in the study says the general population at large schools are safer when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, but the idea is to do a deeper dive into the issue.
“We are gonna do this by working with schools to learn about the cases and their contacts and do more intense investigation of those and do more testing of those contacts, so we can really show school is safe,” said Dr. Jason Newland with Washington University.
CDC workers will work with local health care for the first two weeks to get the project underway.
Participation in the study is voluntary for the school districts and as well as students, faculty and staff. The study is expected to take place over several weeks.
“We will do an initial pilot right before the winter break, learn the process on how we're going to conduct this investigation cause there's a lot of moving parts. And then we will continue this once the second semester begins. Because we realize we're not going to get enough cases and contacts in a short amount of time,” said Dr. Newland.
Part of the project will include taking a closer look at the safety procedures and protocols various schools are using in their districts.
Schools that will be studied are in St. Louis, St. Charles County and Springfield.
