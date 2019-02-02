ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS News) -- CBS Sports will take the viewer closer to the Super Bowl than ever before. The team will be using 115 cameras to provide close-ups and alternative viewing angels for fans watching the Super Bowl. 

The arsenal of technology gives a benefit of zooming into the field at 800% without losing quality.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.