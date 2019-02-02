ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS News) -- CBS Sports will take the viewer closer to the Super Bowl than ever before. The team will be using 115 cameras to provide close-ups and alternative viewing angels for fans watching the Super Bowl.
The arsenal of technology gives a benefit of zooming into the field at 800% without losing quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.