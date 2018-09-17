ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A new poll by CBS News shows us just how tight the race for Missouri Senate seat may possibly be.
Incumbant Democratic Senator Claire McCaskil is trying to hold on to her office. Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley is trying to unseat her.
The latest CBS News battleground tracker polling finds McCaskill and Hawley are even in support among likely voters at 45-45 percent.
The two tried to set themselves apart in a debate last week.
“We’re got a big choice in this election between the heartland, middle class way of life and the radical agenda of the DC liberals,” said Attorney General Josh Hawley.
During the debate, Senator McCaskill argued her key accomplishments while in office.
“I’m the only candidate in this race that has a proved record of bi-partisan accomplishments, if you want somebody who always agrees with their party then Josh Hawley is your candidate,” said McCaskill. “He had said he disagrees with nothing the president has done, nothing.”
According to the poll, two-thirds of Hawley’s backers say their vote is at least partially to support the president.
At the same time, two-thirds pf McCaskill’s say their vote for her, is to oppose the president.
