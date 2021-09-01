(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Change is in the air for our CBS family. Next week, our flagship morning newscast starts a new chapter in a brand-new home in Times Square. "CBS Mornings" will be broadcasting from ViacomCBS world headquarters, moving into one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns.
It took a full-blown pandemic to empty the streets of Times Square. But as New York recovers from the worst of the crisis, the heart of Manhattan is coming alive again. Tourists from around the world stroll the streets, heading for Broadway shows that are just starting to re-open.
The combination of entertainment, restaurants, and retail contribute $2.5 billion a year in city taxes. "Times Square is point one percent of the city's land mass, and we're 15 percent of the total economy for New York City. So, without Times Square, the city would not be the city," said Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance.
As the community recovers, "CBS Mornings" will be there to experience the rebound and share it with viewers.
"The empty Times Square was symbolic of the pause and the pandemic. And the CBS morning show chronicling a rebound and recovery each day in Times Square I think will excite people about creating their own Times Square and new Times Square memories," Harris said.
