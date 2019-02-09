ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You may be hearing these three letters a lot these days: CBD.
But just what is CBD?
CBD is often confused with marijuana but it is not marijuana. We also know the FDA doesn't fully regulate the substance, meaning people are buying products they think will improve their health.
Eddie Smith is a big believer in the healing powers of CBD. The army vet says he feels healthier than ever.
“It’s a game changer, it’s a life changer,” Smith said. “It’s not high, it’s health. I'm pharmaceutical free at my age. I didn't think I'd ever be able to say that again."
Now Smith sells CBD, which is legal as long as the buyer is over 18 years old.
"Cookies, gummy bears, candies, honey sticks … parents are getting them for their kids before school so kids aren't having anxiety at school,” Smith said.
Smith said CBD sales at his shop in Mission, Kansas have doubled each of the past two years.
“As soon as I tried it, I was sold on it,” one of Smith’s customers said.
All the products Smith sells are by brands with third party testing so a lab independently verifies what you see on the label is accurate. But Smith will be the first to tell you “buyer beware” because he said more companies than not don't test and a lot of newer, smaller businesses and individuals not only don't get that third party testing, they either don't know what their doing or straight up lie on the label.
"They know that the public is ignorant, not stupid but they know the public is ignorant as to what's going on,” Smith said. “That's why you're here. To educate people."
Four products were then purchased for testing: a CBD oil, vape juice, pain relief cream and gummies.
All of the products were shipped off to ProVerde Lab in Massachusetts for testing.
After a couple weeks, the results were in. Each product came up short. None of them had the amount of CBD shown on the item’s packaging.
Dr. Todd Cooperman is the owner of Consumer Lab, a company which has tested thousands of vitamins and supplements. The company has most recently begun testing CBD products.
"I'm sure they're getting scammed," Cooperman said. “I would say at least 30 percent of the labels are accurate. The other 70 percent aren't accurate or are just not telling you on the label what to expect."
Manufacturers of each of the products tested responded saying their companies use independent testing to ensure quality.
A company called Reme Cann makes the oil tested. The company stands by the quality of its products, noting the amount of CBD measured in the oil was less than one percent off the labeled amount.
Medix makes the cream and said lab results vary and may not be accurate.
Eddie Smith is worried that without regulation, the CBD industry is in trouble.
"You might pick out a product on Amazon or whatever website and try it and didn't get any results from it so the rest of your life you're just going to think ‘oh it's just not going to work,’” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.