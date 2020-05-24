ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Christian Little of Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School as its 2019-20 Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year, the Gatorade Company announced.
Officials said Little is the first Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from CBC High School.
The program honors the nation’s best high school athletes and Little was chosen this year as Missouri's best baseball player.
News 4's Brooke Grimsley caught up with distinguished athlete in the video above.
