ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County, only a limited number of fans are allowed to attend high school sporting events such as football. But schools like CBC are making sure the games can be seen by every fan, thanks to video streaming.
CBC's Cadet Student Network (CSN) has been broadcasting games for eight years and for six of them, Randy Gardner has been in charge. He uses his 23 years of broadcasting experience to help his students in front of and behind the camera.
"We knew when this COVID issue hit that our numbers would really take off," said Gardner. "I stressed to the kids that this is an opportunity for you to showcase your work and our work to everybody out there. There's going to be a lot more people watching, so this is an opportunity for you to take it to that next level."
Gardner knew that this fall, the demand for games to be streamed would increase, with only a select group of fans allowed into games. He said they went from streaming two to three games prior to the coronavirus pandemic to almost 10 games a week. They cover a variety of sports, including football and soccer.
"It's awesome, especially looking at Twitter and Facebook people when they're being like, 'This broadcast is awesome,'" said CBC student Braden Paulus. "That's always awesome to see."
For students, the high demand for games is an opportunity to grow their skills. They average around 3,000 views a game.
"From each step, it's been an amazing opportunity," said CBC student Miles French. "I learned, 'Wow I really love this' and I have just been able to grow in my skill set since then and it gives me a really good base going forward into college."
As rewarding as it is for the students, Gardner gets the most out of this opportunity to help his students grow and succeed
"Even if they aren't going to end up being a broadcaster," said Gardner. "I like to teach the guys within the broadcast program the skills of being able to communicate on a daily basis."
You can check out the Cadet Student Network this Friday when CBC football host Marquette, kickoff is at 7:00 pm.
For more on CSN visit their website https://www.cbccadets.org/
