UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Union Police are investigating a scary incident that was caught on video.
As many as 20 teens gathered for a fight and one could be seen on cellphone video pulling a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and threatening to shoot another male.
Investigators said no shots were fired and no one has reported being injured in the fight.
"Luckily it didn't go any farther than that, with the firearm anyway," said Detective Leon Burton.
According to Burton, tension had been building between two groups over the break up of a boyfriend and girlfriend.
He said a group of teens went to the Christa Court Apartments in the 1000 block of North Christina to confront the 18-year old.
On cellphone video, the 18-year old’s mother can be seen standing in front of him and arguing with another male teen. Then the 18-year old can be seen pulling a handgun from his waistband, chambering a round and then threatening to shoot the other male.
Police said the 18-year-old and a 16-year old are expected to face firearms charges.
"The gun the 18-year old had belonged to his mother. The gun the 16-year old had turned out to be stolen from the night before,” said Burton.
Residents who live near the scene of the fight were concerned about what happened.
"Stuff like this this close to home, well you wouldn't want that in your neighborhood would you?" said Bill Smith.
Burton said the investigation is ongoing and others could also face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.