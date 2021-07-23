CANADA (CTV NETWORK/CNN) – A brave little Yorkie protected a 10-year-old girl from a coyote attack in Toronto, Canada.
Lily Kwan recalls screaming for help as she pulled her 6-year-old rescue Yorkie by her leash while a coyote chased them, attacking her dog Macy. The girl recently saw postings of warnings that a coyote was chasing kids in the Warden St. Clair neighborhood.
"I thought, am I next, what is going to happen to me” Kwan recalled.
The girl said she had to drop the leash because Macy wouldn’t follow her. "I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help, no one heard me. I just saw this coyote trying to attack my dog, I tried to ring people's doorbells and knock-on people's doors, this one neighbor actually let me in,” she said.
What happened next was captured on home security. The video shows Macy turning around and confronting the coyote, protecting Kwan.
"She's a super brave dog, I love her so much and I just though this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote,” said Kwan.
Macy is in the ICU at the local veterinarian. She is having surgery to treat multiple puncture wounds from the wild animal. A gofundme campaign has been launched to help the family pay for the dog’s medical bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.