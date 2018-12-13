CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal UGG boots in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two women caught on video stealing UGG boots on Friday, Dec. 7 at the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Police say the two women went to the UGG store at the outlet mall. One of the two women pulled an empty bag from underneath her shirt, placed two pairs of UGG boots inside of a bag and left the store.
‘Tis the season…On 12/7, 2 females entered the UGG store at Premium Outlets. 1 female proceeds to pull an empty bag out from under her shirt,place 2 pair of UGG boots inside the bag,then exits the store If you have any information, please contact us at 636-537-3000 pic.twitter.com/oqQH5jGaX7— Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) December 12, 2018
If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (636) 537-3000.
