CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal UGG boots in Chesterfield

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two women caught on video stealing UGG boots on Friday, Dec. 7 at the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Police say the two women went to the UGG store at the outlet mall. One of the two women pulled an empty bag from underneath her shirt, placed two pairs of UGG boots inside of a bag and left the store.

 

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (636) 537-3000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.