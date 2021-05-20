SAN JOSE, CA (KGO/CNN) – A California woman who knew she had to wear a mask to order food at a local restaurant was caught on video spitting at employees who asked her to comply with the rule.
In video uploaded to Tik Tok an unmasked customer is seen spitting at Umai Savory Hot Dogs employees. The incident happened at the San Jose location Tuesday afternoon after workers said they asked the woman to put on a mask.
"You just have to be plainly disrespectful just to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules,” employee Kristine Nguyen said. If it weren’t for the plexiglass, Nguyen and her co-workers would’ve been on the receiving end.
Employees said the woman had placed her order and paid before the confrontation. The customer argued that she had a right to remain unmasked.
"This isn't the first time she's done it. She did it to two other co-workers not so long ago. And she's done it to our next-door neighbors,” employee Michelle Contreras said.
The woman has showed up to the establishment unmasked at least twice before. During her previous visit she waited outside of the restaurant after placing her order. After the woman spit at the employees, owner Dat Thieu called police and was admittedly reluctant to file a report.
"I don't condone this type of behavior, but you know at the same time, I don't really understand everybody's circumstances, and, you know, I don't want to make things worse for people than then you know, what they already are,” Thieu said.
The woman took off before police got there, but not before another customer captured the incident on camera. "We're here to serve our customers, you know, honestly, like, if you can't comply with the rules, you just can't come in. It's as simple as that,” Nguyen said.
The woman has not been identified, according to police. Officials said this kind of behavior can result in misdemeanor assault charges.
