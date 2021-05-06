BOSTON, MA (WMUR/CNN) -- A hawk hung out with a New Hampshire woman for 20 minutes after she rescued the bird from her swimming pool.
“There is a hawk stuck in my pool,” Cortnie Langley said as she recorded the animal. At first, she wasn’t sure what to do, "Hi there little guy. I know, I'm going to try and help you get out. Just don't kill me. Okay, we're gonna do this together.”
Langley tried using sticks, but they weren’t strong enough. "After I saw his head go under once or twice, I, I knew I had to, you know, pull him out of there. So thankfully I was able to get him out of my hands,” she recalled.
Once the hawk was safely out of the pool, it felt right at home on Langley’s left arm. "I saved the hawk, but now I'm fearing for my life. This is probably the wildest thing I've ever done. Um, Yeah, Go ahead fly away. Go ahead,” said Langley.
"We are currently on minute 10 and I'm shaking so bad and this guy will not leave. He's still on my arm,” Langley said in the video she recorded of the encounter. After 20 minutes, the hawk soared away.
"So, I'm just grateful that I was here, right time, right place. And I definitely would do it again if I had to,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.