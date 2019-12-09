PHOENIX, Az. (CBS / KPHO) – A man is in custody after a woman was attacked on the Phoenix light rail the day after Thanksgiving.
The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video that showed the man dumping the woman out of her wheelchair and trying to steal it. After making the details public, officers identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brett Shurbutt and said he was in custody.
According to police, the suspect grabbed the woman’s wheelchair and started trying to dump her from the chair, but the woman resisted and a there was a slight scuffle. The victim allegedly screamed for help from her wheelchair, at which time Shurbutt tried to take the wheelchair off the train, but train passengers jumped in to help. One of the passengers reportedly grabbed the Shurbutt before the suspect ran off.
