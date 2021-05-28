WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Wentzville daycare classroom will need to be rebuilt after it was flooded during a severe storm Thursday.
Future Stars Academy created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the repairs. The fundraiser states that a plumbing issue during the storm caused water to backup quickly and fill the outside stairwell to the brim. Once the pressure outside was too much, the bottom of the classroom door burst open and water flooded the room.
The water destroyed everything in that room. It also spread into a second room, causing even more damaged supplies. The daycare also had its sign torn off the posts and fly past windows.
There's no timeline for repairs which means the non-profit will be closed for some time. Parents are stuck trying to make other arraignments and the teachers are laid off.
Future Stars Academy estimates it will cost thousands of dollars to replace and repair everything. Click here for the GoFundMe.
