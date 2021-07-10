ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Around 4 a.m. Saturday, the alarms of a downtown St. Louis City business started going off to a burglary caught on camera.
Emad Haroun owns iWorld, a technology store attached to a Boost Mobile on Washington Avenue. He said he thought it was a false alarm until he pulled up his security footage on his phone and saw two men throwing rocks into his store's front doors, then one breaking in minutes later.
Haroun said by the time he got there, the suspects were already gone. We asked if he ever thought something like this would happen. "Not on this block," Haroun said. "I haven't seen any break-ins happen ever since last year with the craziness going on."
Haroun said he believes there was a window of opportunity.
"I believe that storm last night, after the storm, it was mayhem everywhere, trees down. I think the cops were busy, and I think people just took advantage of the situation," Haroun said.
In security footage provided to News 4, you can see the whole thing: A black male smashes the front door, runs in, grabs some phones and smashes glass display cases in the shop. Haroun says he's now paying the price.
"Three to four thousand dollars just to fix the glass panels, both windows, glass show cases, all the clean up," he said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police are working the case and searching for the men responsible. In the meantime, Haroun has a message or rather a warning for other downtown shop owners.
"We're doing this to make sure everyone knows to keep an eye out and protect the neighborhood from things getting worse. Definitely invest in some cameras. I would highly recommend that," Haroun said.
If you have any information on the suspects in the footage, please call local law enforcement.
