(REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) -- Dramatic bodycam footage released by police in Vineyard, Utah, shows officers rescuing a fleeing DUI suspect trapped in the wreckage of a burning vehicle after it plummeted 20 to 25 feet off of a bridge on Thursday.
The footage recorded on an Orem Police Department patrol officer's bodycam shows the officer pulling up and running to the accident scene where the mangled SUV can be seen in flames at the bottom of an overpass.
The officer, who is joined by two others, can be heard asking the injured suspect to get out of the vehicle before the man, identified as Dustin Scott Butterfield, 35, is heard shouting, "I'm on fire, I'm on fire."
The officers manage to pull out Butterfield from the wreckage to safety.
According to a Facebook post on the Orem Police Department's page, the rescuing officers were dispatched after a hit and run report was called in by a person who was following the fleeing Butterfield before he lost control while speeding on an overpass and crashed to the ground below.
The post says Butterfield sustained a broken leg and other injuries and was treated by paramedics, who then took him to a local hospital for further treatment.
A Local news website says Butterfield was charged with felony evading, DUI, failure to stop for a school bus, and running a red light. Because of Butterfield's serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he was not booked in jail but will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date, the website said.
