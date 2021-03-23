(REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) -- A fisherman from Ukraine, Richard Garda, got creative to save a boy floating on a block of ice in the middle of a river by lending a helping fishing rod.
In a video published by Garda, he is seen casting a fishing rod equipped with a weight in the direction of the boy who caught it and then slowly pulling him towards the river bank.
The air temperature in Kyiv hovers around 32F (zero degrees Celsius), so a swim in the ice-cold water could end badly for the boy, whose piece of ice got carried dozens of meters away from the bank.
The unusual rescue operation worked perfectly as the boy was seen stepping from the ice piece to the bank without even getting his feet wet.
