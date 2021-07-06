TOLEDO, OH (WNWO/CNN) – A Fourth of July party turned dangerous in Toledo, Ohio.
"It just exploded into mayhem, it was like a war zone,” recalled Aaron Moritz.
Toledo fire was called to the 600 block of Berry around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a grass fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a chaotic scene. Authorities report a U-Haul truck full of fireworks exploded, injuring multiple people. Witnesses said a trash bag of used fireworks led to the detonation.
"A bag of old fireworks, somebody threw it in the back of the truck and once somebody threw it in the back of the truck, the truck caught on fire,” Danny Box said.
"I thought it was just the fireworks, and then the way the house was shaking I figured it was something else and then we started smelling more smoke,” said Ann Krebser.
Fire Chief Brian Byrd said in his 30 years as a firefighter he had never seen anything like this before. He had a strong message to those who caused the explosion with the illegal fireworks.
"Because we are lucky that no one got injured or killed behind this, people have got to be smarter they have to stop doing irresponsible things when it comes to these fireworks in the community. Something could have gone into someone's house and injured someone in the house it could've set a house on fire. Stop doing irresponsible things,” said Chief Byrd.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the massive explosion. As for charges, the fire chief said that will depend on how much evidence they are able to collect.
