(WCBS/CNN) -- A group of tourists is accused of attacking a hostess at a New York restaurant after they were asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Three women are facing charges after the Thursday evening incident at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side. Cellphone video shows several women involved in a scuffle that almost knocked over the hostess booth.
The New York Police Department said the 24-year-old hostess was punched, slapped and pushed to the ground after she asked the group for proof they had been vaccinated, which is a new city policy to dine indoors. The hostess had only been working at the restaurant for three weeks.
The arrested women, ages 49, 44 and 21, are reportedly from Texas. They were given desk appearance tickets and released.
