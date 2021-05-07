NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA (KCBS) – A pursuit suspect took off running and jumped on a roof after speeding into a California driveway.
The bizarre and frightening scene unfolded in North Hollywood while a young girl was home alone. Daniela Gaeta said her Ring camera sent her a notification. “He had parked in our driveway. Gotten out. And gotten into our backyard,” she recalled.
The 15-year-old was getting ready for her online English class as a chopper went over her home following a short police pursuit. The suspect being chased was wanted for an armed robbery.
At one point, the suspect climbed on a wall, sat on a roof, took of his shirt and got on the phone. “Luckily I had my blinds closed so I didn’t have any interactions with him,” said Gaeta.
A 911 operator instructed the teenager to crawl out of her bedroom window, where officers were waiting for her. “I was trying to take the screen out and one of them came and helped me,” she said.
Gaeta’s parents and sisters were watching the events unfold on a live feed as they raced to get home. A few minutes later, the suspect climbed down from the wall, walked into a parking lot and surrendered.
