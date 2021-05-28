LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police have released surveillance video of suspects they believe posted a controversial sign at a Popeye's in Lake Saint Louis.

The sign read: "Effective 6-1-21 this restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, general manager, Mason." The sign was posted at the Popeyes location near Highway N and I-64/40. Officers believe the incident was a prank.

Police: Controversial sign posted at St. Charles County restaurant drive-thru deemed a prank Police in Lake St. Louis confirm are investigating a sign that was posted in the drive-thru lane of a Popeyes restaurant near Highway N and Highway 64/40.

Police tell News 4 the suspects do not and never have worked at Popeyes. The surveillance video shows the suspects pull up to the drive-thru in a black sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Saint Louis Police at 636-625-8018.