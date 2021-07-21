AFFTON, Mo. (CNN) – A car crashed through a dining room wall, shoving a man across a St. Louis County room.
John Blume was at his dining room table Tuesday morning when the car came crashing through. He declined medical treatment.
Police said the woman behind the wheel of the car had a medical emergency, which caused the accident. She was taken to the hospital.
