ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles police are looking for your help Saturday to identify a suspect responsible for theft from two vehicles Christmas day.
The St. Charles County Police Department took to twitter to share surveillance video of the suspect opening the door of an unlocked car parked in a St. Charles County driveway.
#SCCPDInvestigates: Can you help positively ID this subject who is responsible for theft from two vehicles on Christmas day https://t.co/RJsEj46WNx, or do you have information about the incident? Contact Det. Bishop at 636-949-3000 x4468. Share anonymous tips at 636-949-3002. pic.twitter.com/E5kNQUN90i— SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) January 4, 2019
The suspect looks around to make sure no one is watching before they open the unlocked driver’s side door and look through a number of items inside the vehicle. The suspect grabs what appears to be a dark-colored bag before closing the door and walking off down the street.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Detective Bishop with St. Charles police at 636-949-3000 ext. 4468.
Anonymous tips can be made at 636-949-3002.
