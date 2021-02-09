ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New dashboard camera video sent to News 4 shows just how quickly an accident can happen on slick roads.
The video shows a car slide under a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County, near Interstate 70’s intersection with I-270.
The driver who captured the video immediately called police. No information about injuries was released by police.
