EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A driver recorded a school bus sliding sideways down an icy hill in Minnesota.
It happened Friday near Eden Prairie.
Neil Marriott says the bus, which was hauling a trailer, eventually came to a stop and then went on its way.
A Twitter user says she's a hockey coach who was on the bus with her team. She said everyone was okay thanks to the bus driver who she hailed as a hero.
As for Marriott, he said he had no problems getting around in his Tesla model S all-wheel driver...as long as he went 5 miles per hour.
