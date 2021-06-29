LOS ANGELES, CA. (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Surveillance video captured the moment three suspects stole a woman’s purse, dragging her across the floor of a grocery store near Los Angeles.
The crime happened inside the 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel. When the video is slowed down, two suspects are seen running towards the front door as they see the main suspect snatching the purse.
"The lady got hurt right here. (points at head) Scratches. I saw a little bit of bleeding,” a witness who asked to remain anonymous recalled. “So many people around. All the video cameras on."
When the suspects got to the parking lot, police said they victimized another woman.
"On the way back to their car, they robbed that lady also,” the anonymous witness said.
According to police, both victims were Asian women in their 40s. The suspects appeared to be in their 20s. Police also believe the brazen robberies seem like isolated incidents.
A witness said they think the suspects targeted the shopping center, which has predominantly Asian-owed business and customers, looking for women carrying design cross-body bags. He said they were walking up and down the aisles casing the place beforehand.
