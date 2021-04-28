The St. Louis County Police Department has released video showing a suspect taking multiple items off a Wildwood porch on April 18.

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police are asking for help identifying a porch pirate.

Police released a 30-second video showing a man in a camouflage shirt and hat taking items off a porch on Copper Lake Blvd. April 18. The suspect reportedly took several items, including an Xbox, video games and a speaker.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Detective McClain at 314-615-0716 or cmcclain@stlouisco.com.

