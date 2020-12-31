Officers from the Boonville Police Department along with the assistance of neighbor Brandon Roberts pulled the woman from the home and started CPR.

(KRCG) – Officers from the Boonville Police Department and a neighbor rescued a woman from a house fire Monday.

Officers, along with the Booneville Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on McRoberts Street. Once there, officers broke down the door to enter the home, where an unresponsive woman was found inside.

Neighbor Brandon Roberts helped officers pull the woman from the home. They then started CPR.

The woman was later listed in stable condition.

Officers said Roberts's quick actions in assisting at the scene helped save the woman's life.

