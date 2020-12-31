(KRCG) – Officers from the Boonville Police Department and a neighbor rescued a woman from a house fire Monday.
Officers, along with the Booneville Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on McRoberts Street. Once there, officers broke down the door to enter the home, where an unresponsive woman was found inside.
Neighbor Brandon Roberts helped officers pull the woman from the home. They then started CPR.
The woman was later listed in stable condition.
Officers said Roberts's quick actions in assisting at the scene helped save the woman's life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.