NASHVILLE, Tn. (CNN/KMOV) -- A nurse technician in Nashville, Tennessee sang the hymn "Amazing Grace" to her patient.
This video was taken Saturday night by Olivia Kilburn.
It shows nurse tech Mikea Braden singing to Kilburn's grandmother, Patsy Tate.
Kilburn posted the video on Facebook, with a note that said her grandmother was "blessed with the best nurse tech.'
Kilburn says her grandfather heard Braden humming, and said, 'I bet you know amazing grace!'
He was sure right.
Kilburn also says her granny is better now -- and out of the hospital.
