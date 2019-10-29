NEW YORK (CNN) – The New York Police Department is facing some tough criticism after a dramatic arrest on a Subway train.
The video recorded by a subway rider last Friday shows 19-year-old Adrian Napier sitting on the train with his hands up. Police rushed onto the train with their guns drawn and arrested him for allegedly not paying the subway fare.
Prior to the arrest, the New York Police Department said a witness reported a man with a gun at the subway station. It’s unclear if the witness reported the individual with the gun was Napier.
Officers said when police approached the suspect, he ran onto the train. When Napier was searched, he reportedly did not have a gun.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
New York’s governor added 500 extra officers to patrol the transit system in an effort to stop people from skipping out on train fares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.