Mantua Township, NJ (CBS Newspath) -- Mantua Township, New Jersey firefighters worked together to help free a deer stuck in a fence in New Jersey last Thursday morning.
A passerby called for help after noticing the trapped animal. The crew used a hydraulic tool to spread the bars apart far enough for the animal to free its hind legs.
Once there was enough space, the deer sprinted off. The deer did not appear to be injured when examined by the firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.