ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a Sunday afternoon shooting that left an 18-year-old begging for help on the sidewalk of Tennessee Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Residents say they saw a man shoot an 18-year-old in the leg. Several residents rendered aid to the teen while police arrived.
Residents say they are frustrated about the growing crime in their neighborhood.
While numbers show most violent crimes in the Dutchtown area are down, aggravated assaults are up slightly this year by 3%.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for his gunshot wound.
Police are still looking for the shooter. They say he and his accomplices drove away in a 2000-2003 light blue Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis Metropolitan Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.