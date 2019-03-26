TEXAS (CNN)-- A Texas neighborhood is full of concern and uncertainty because of a man wearing nothing more than a smirk.
A naked man was seen running around a neighborhood and he even yelled at a woman through her window.
Garrett Gradney and his wife were getting ready for bed around 10 p.m. Thursday night when his wife screamed.
"A black male in his mid 20s and he was naked. Me and my wife were just devastated at the point it's unbelievable a naked guy in our back yard," said Gradney.
The couple says a man ran into their backyard pushing himself against their bedroom window he yells for Gradney's wife to take off her shirt. The man taunts the couple for several more minutes before running around their home to ring their doorbell and disappearing into the night.
"My husband goes to works at night so I'm alone with them so yeah now I am freaked out," Cinthia Capos.
Capos and her family just moved to the Imperial Trace area.
She said she saw 7 cops cars driving around the neighborhood with spotlights.
New homeowner Dominique Taylor says most of the kids attend Lewis Middle School located across the street from Gradney's home.
"To hear there is someone out patrolling the neighborhood naked terrorizing homes that's fearful living right there we shouldn't have to live like that," said Taylor.
