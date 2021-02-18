CALLAWAY COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s dash camera captured the scary moment a semi-truck driver lost control and almost hit him.
The department’s Troop F said Trooper Eric Penrod was standing to the left of his patrol vehicle working a crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County when he was nearly struck by a speeding tractor trailer Wednesday. The trooper was standing out of the dash camera’s view at the time of the incident and was luckily able to leap out of the way in time.
