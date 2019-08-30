HOUSTON (KMOV.com) -- Terrifying video shows a driver in Houston nearly hit a child getting off her school bus on the second day of school.
The girl's mom said she was recording her two youngest children welcoming their sister home from school, when a driver appears to disregard the school bus and almost hit the child in the street.
"She's a pretty tough cookie. I asked her if she was OK and she said, 'Mommy why were you screaming?'" said Josephine Kirk-Taylor. "I was like, 'Mommy was just so scared for you sweetie that's all.' And she was like, 'I'm OK.'"
While the cellphone video got a good shot of the license plate, police say they cannot cite the driver because they didn't get a shot of them.
So they cannot identify the person behind the wheel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.