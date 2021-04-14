(CBS NEWSPATH) -- A missing hiker was found safe in the Angeles National Forest Tuesday afternoon.
45-year-old hiker Rene Compean of Palmdale, CA was reported missing at 6 p.m. Monday by a friend who called the Sheriff's Department after Compean sent a text saying he was lost and his phone battery was low.
Compean's car was found by authorities near the Buckhorn Campground and Trail head in the Antelope Valley.
Earlier Compean had send his friend a selfie he had taken along the trail. The Sheriff's Department circulated the picture Tue
sday morning asking for information about the location in the picture. Rescuers found Compean just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Compean wasn't injured and did not need to be hospitalized.
