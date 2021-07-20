(WSVN/CNN) -- Two men were captured on camera hurling racial slurs at employees outside of a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida.
Louis Grayson, the owner of the Ramen Eatery, said he asked the men to leave the restaurant as they were closing. He said the staff had already packed up the outdoor seating when the men started to get comfortable.
“We were just trying to clean up our table and bring everything in from outside, and the guys started to unstack the chairs and just randomly wanted to sit down and eat their pizza,” he said.
When employees asked them to leave, the men refused. Cellphone video captured the exchange that took place next.
“I’m asking you nicely, bro,” Grayson told the men.
“You’re a [expletive] sissy [expletive],” one of the men replied.
But the men were not only rude. The footage shows the verbal abuse was racially charged.
“I asked you nicely to leave. That’s about it. I asked you nicely to leave,” Grayson said.
“Take your China flu and shove it up your [expletive],” one of the men replied.
“OK, well done, sir,” said Grayson.
“A******. You Taiwanese chink [expletive],” one of the men said.
“Well done, sir,” said Grayson.
The men eventually walked away, but not before they hurled more slurs.
“All right, coronavirus. Go [expletive] yourself, corona. I hope you [expletive] die of corona,” one of the men said.
“Why are you leaving, sir? I thought you wanted to stay,” said Grayson.
Grayson said he has talked to police, but no official report or charges have been filed.
