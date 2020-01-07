VAN NUYS, Cal. (KMOV/CNN/KCBS) -- Police in California are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects responsible for severely injuring a man following a road rage incident caught on video.
Authorities say the victim was at a red light in Van Nuys. The suspect was reportedly driving erratically south on woodman avenue.
Then the suspect got behind the victim's car and started following him.
Both drivers pulled over up the street and got out of the car.
A witness caught what happened next.
While it's unknown what the men were talking about - a fight quickly started.
That's when one of the suspects sucker-punched the victim in the head. He became unconscious and fell to the ground.
The suspects quickly returned to their vehicle and took off. You can see them speed down woodman - even driving in the wrong lane.
The victim laid lifeless in the middle of the road.
Surveillance video from across the street shows what happened next.
You can see bystanders go to the victim’s aid.
He was taken to the hospital - where he has not regained consciousness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.