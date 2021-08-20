COLORADO SPRINGS, Co (KKTV/CNN) -- A Colorado Springs man jumped into action to stop an empty Jeep from rolling into traffic after it broke loose from a trailer.
"All of a sudden I see sparks flying off the bottom of the road behind the RV,” Bobby Sorden recalled.
After honking his horn in an attempt to get the RV driver’s attention, Sorden ran a red light, sped across the intersection and jumped out to catch the empty Jeep going into an oncoming lane of traffic, and up a hill.
"That was the first thought in my mind. I was like man, I hope this door is unlocked,” he said.
Sorden was able to get the Jeep’s brake on and stop it from rolling back down into the intersection. "I don't know what I would have done next, if the Jeep kept going.”
Sorden’s wife got behind the wheel of their car and started driving toward Interstate 25, where their kids spotted the RV a few blocks away. The only damage in the incident was a broken bumper tow hitch.
"I'm hoping with all those laws that I broke it's OK when I prevented that from causing more damage,” said Sorden.
When Colorado Springs police were asked about Sorden running the red light, they said they wouldn’t comment on the situation. But, Sorden has not been ticketed.
