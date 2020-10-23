LAS VEGAS (KTNV/CNN) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Trump-Pence campaign yard sign and then trying to light an American flag on fire outside of a Las Vegas home.
The surveillance footage captured a man in a Lakers jersey stealing the sign and leaving.
"We were home and we were none the wiser,” homeowner Christine Lavan said.
Lavan said the guy then returned and tried taking down the American Flag that was hanging on the house, but he struggled to reach it.
"He ran back out a frame again. The next thing you know, he came back into view and you can see him and he's testing a lighter in his hand, He tried to light it several times and fortunately he couldn't,” said Lavan.
After trying to set fire to the American flag, he runs away for good.
"Anything could happen. It could blow into another home, it could've caught our home on fire, It quickly could've gotten out of control,” Lavan said.
Lavan said she replaced the signs and went to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.