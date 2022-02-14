ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – Surveillance video shows a man stealing a car at a St. Charles County gas station on Thursday.
The video showed the suspect pulling up in a silver Infinity G35 to a BP gas station located on 14010 Hwy 67 around 10 a.m. He got inside the victim’s 2012 Infinity EX35 and drove south on Highway 67 into St. Louis County.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Martin at 636-949-7900, ext. 2557, or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.
