SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera smashing the glass door of a gas station before he stole cigarettes.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the BP gas station in the 8500 block of Morganford in South County.
Surveillance video shows him breaking the glass front door before police say he went inside and stole cigarette products.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call St. Louis County police at 314-615-5400.
