BROOKLYN, NY (CBSNewYork) – A man was robbed at gunpoint while getting his haircut in Brooklyn.
The robbery, which was captured on surveillance camera, happened around 4:30 p.m. last Monday near Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police said a 30-year-old man was getting a haircut when another man pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. The victim handed over $350 in cash, along with his credit cards and cellphone.
The man told police he thought the suspect spotted him when he parked his BMW nearby.
