HOUSTON, TX (KPRC/CNN) – A man punched a 9-year-old girl in the face as she was walking home from school in Texas.
Yvette Esquino’s 9-year-old daughter Romina and 21-year-old niece Maria Gonzalez are basically sisters. The duo was walking home on May 26 when the unprovoked and unnerving attack happened.
Surveillance video showed the attack. A man is seen walking past Gonzalez and then punching the girl. Gonzales said the man was screaming obscenities before punching the 9-year-old.
Romina is now coping with the traumatic attack. Gonzalez said her younger cousin was scared.
“Romina turned to me and hugged me, and I just yelled at him,” Gonzalez said.
A witness stopped to help the girls call police. A witness also reportedly told police they had the seen the man previously walking around the neighborhood.
Romina has a three-inch bruise as a result of the attack. “I’m doing good...but my face still hurts,” she said.
A man was later arrested for the incident. His identity has not been released.
