FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (KMOV/CNN) -- A Ring security camera recorded a brazen attack on a Florida man last week.
Twelve shots were fired, and four hit him.
The victim survived, and the whole incident was caught on camera.
Police said that around 3:00 a.m. Friday Merlin Pierre was just getting home to the Avana Cypress Creek Apartments in North Lauderdale when he was ambushed by two men.
The Ring camera caught video of the scuffle. Pierre, shot four times, was able to drive himself to the emergency room.
