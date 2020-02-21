JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges, accused of beating up a 68-year-old Vietnam War veteran in an act of road rage in Jefferson County.
Bradley Jorden is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault special victim and leaving the scene of an accident.
Bernita Swank and her husband were driving home from the doctor’s office Wednesday when she says Jorden, who was driving recklessly, cut them off.
“I blew my horn at him and he flipped me off, and I flipped him off back,” said Swank.
Swank said Jorden then backed into her van and sped off. She decided to follow him for two miles into the parking lot of a Steak ‘n Shake near Highway 30 and New Sugar Creek Road to get his license plate number.
“That’s when he got out of the Jeep and opened the door of the van and started beating on my husband,” said Swank.
Video shot by a witness captures Jorden beating Swank’s husband upwards of 40 times. Swank says Jorden threatened to run over her when she tried to intervene.
“I was afraid he was going to kill him, I was afraid it was going to cause him to have a heart attack and I’ve been through that before and I didn’t want it to happen again,” said Swank.
Swank says Jorden sped away after 10 minutes. Jorden was later arrested, police say he lunged at a deputy and spit on a corrections officer following the attack.
Swank’s husband is currently recovering with a skull fracture, concussion and broken nose.
“The blood was horrible, I thought he had just mutilated my husband’s face,” Swank says.
Jorden is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.