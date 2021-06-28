SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSL/CNN) – A domestic violence abduction in Utah was caught on camera.
The surveillance video spread like wildfire Saturday after South Salt Lake Police issued an Amber Alert. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was trying to get away from the suspect, 22-year-old Carl Gravitt.
"So there is an age gap, but they were in a relationship. She was fearful because this has happened to her before,” said Danielle Croyle with the police department.
Police originally suspected the woman in the video might be child.
“We had a shoe that was recovered on scene that was a size three, and actually, it was a kid's-style shoe. And then on top of that, she had a small stature and petite frame,” Croyle said.
Officers reportedly guessed on the woman’s age when they issued the Amber Alert, originally reporting she was 16, just to get the information out about the vehicle they were looking for.
Surveillance video shows Gravitt chasing the victim down, throwing her over his shoulder and carrying her back to an SUV while she’s kicking and screaming for help. South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page had nearly 3,000 comments on the video with many talking about the bystanders.
"It's difficult for bystanders to know what to do when they see this. We're kind of conditioned to mind our own business,” explained social worker Jenn Oxborrow.
The licensed clinic social worker said it is important not to judge the bystanders because we don’t know exactly what the circumstances were.
"Sometimes people freeze. Sometimes, people have their own lived experience, and so it triggers something in them, and you would think you would react one way, but this whole set of other reactions can come with that,” she said.
Police said the same thing, stressing the most important thing for a bystander to do is call the police, and that’s exactly what happened. One of the bystanders called police and officers arrived on the scene within minutes.
Tips from the Amber Alert led police to the SUV in West Valley City. Both people were found inside the vehicle. Gravitt was arrested at the scene.
