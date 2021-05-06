LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBS/CBS Newspath) – A wild police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon was caught on camera.
Police pulled over a stolen car that had four people in it. When officers were extracting three passengers from the car, the driver sped off.
Police pursed the red car at high speeds throughout various areas before an officer performed a pit maneuver, which spun the car out of control. Then, in a surprise move, officers rushed to the car’s driver’s door and yanked the man out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.