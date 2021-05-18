STERLING CITY, TX (CBS Newspath) -- A large tornado and supercell structure were caught on camera near Sterling City, Texas.
The footage was captured by Meteorologists Simon Brewer and Juston Drake during an extensive severe weather outbreak Monday.
Much of west Texas was under a tornado watch as winds of up to 75 miles per hour and softball-sized hail were forecasted.
