HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/CNN) -- A robbery turned into a knife and machete fight at a gas station in Alabama but, by the looks of the fight, the clerk wasn’t going down easy.
Surveillance cameras showed how the daring robbery played out at a North Huntsville gas station, and the clerk made for a surprising turn of events
The attempted robbery happened early Saturday at a Conoco on Pulaski Pike.
According to police Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase, leaving the store before coming back in to make a second purchase.
Holcomb then pulls out a knife at the counter. What he didn’t expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own.
Holcomb tries to run away at that point but the clerk remotely locks the door.
The following knife fight tore up the inside of the store.
Holcomb eventually escaped by throwing something through the window, but the clerk chased him outside.
Lady Nicholson, the second suspect, was waiting outside near the suspect’s car. She allegedly pulled out a knife when the clerk chased Holcomb out and also started fighting with the clerk.
Holcomb ran back inside the store and took the cash drawer out of the register.
The clerk didn’t want to let the suspects get away easily. He started pounding on the car with his machete, telling police he wanted to leave marks on the vehicle so police could recognize it.
The suspects were able to get away but they were arrested by police a short time later at a nearby Burger King.
They are being charged with robbery and other offenses.
The clerk was not injured in this encounter.
